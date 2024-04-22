An explorer living in Kerry has been honoured with a global award for his mountaineering and exploration efforts.

Pat Falvey, who’s originally from Cork but lives in Kerry, has received the Shackleton Global Award from the Atlantic Youth Trust, a charity working with young people across the island of Ireland.

Pat Falvey is a high-altitude mountaineer, expedition leader and polar explorer, and was involved as a sports performance coach with the Kerry senior men’s footballers in 2021 under Peter Keane.

He was presented with the award by Prince Albert of Monaco.

In a post on Instagram, Pat Falvey said he was honoured and humbled to receive the award, and being recognised for his contributions to exploration and adventure is truly inspiring.