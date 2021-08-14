Advertisement
News

Events in Kerry for National Heritage Week

Aug 14, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrynews
Events in Kerry for National Heritage Week Events in Kerry for National Heritage Week
Share this article

Events are being run in Kerry for National Heritage Week.

One of Ireland’s largest cultural events, the week begins today (Saturday).

It’s being marked in Kerry by a series of heritage projects developed by groups, individuals, and communities.

Advertisement

There are some online and some in-person events, with full details on www.heritageweek.ie

Among the Kerry events is an online workshop on choral material from Siamsa Tíre’s oldest production 'Fadó Fadó', and a walking tour on Dingle’s history.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus