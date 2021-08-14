Events in Kerry for National Heritage Week

Events are being run in Kerry for National Heritage Week.

One of Ireland’s largest cultural events, the week begins today (Saturday).

It’s being marked in Kerry by a series of heritage projects developed by groups, individuals, and communities.

There are some online and some in-person events, with full details on www.heritageweek.ie

Among the Kerry events is an online workshop on choral material from Siamsa Tíre’s oldest production 'Fadó Fadó', and a walking tour on Dingle’s history.