Advertisement
News

ESB Networks to work into the night as almost 20,000 remain without power in Kerry

Jan 24, 2025 17:52 By radiokerrynews
ESB Networks to work into the night as almost 20,000 remain without power in Kerry
Share this article

ESB Networks crews will work late into tonight to restore power to customers as soon as possible.

Almost 20,000 electricity customers in Kerry have had their electricity restored since 8 o'clock this morning, but a further 20,000 homes and businesses in the county are still without power as a result of last night's Storm Éowyn.

Electricity outages are causing disruption all across Kerry, with the water supply also impacted in parts.

Advertisement

However, ESB Networks do expect most Kerry customers to have their power back by the end of the night.

The ESB Networks area manager for Kerry, Sean Scannell, says people may notice their power coming and going as crews work to find faults:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some Kerry homes, farms and businesses are served by the Abbeyfeale supply.

ESB Networks' Limerick crews are continuing to work to restore power to customers in North Kerry and West Limerick.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

It could take several days for the electricity supply to be restored to areas of North Kerry
Advertisement
Some rail services from Dublin to Kerry and Cork resume
Firefighters evacuate residents from North Kerry housing unit
Advertisement

Recommended

It could take several days for the electricity supply to be restored to areas of North Kerry
Some rail services from Dublin to Kerry and Cork resume
Minister Norma Foley says women are taking up important positions in Oireachtas
Kerry's main roads now cleared of debris following Storm Éowyn
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus