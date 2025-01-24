ESB Networks crews will work late into tonight to restore power to customers as soon as possible.

Almost 20,000 electricity customers in Kerry have had their electricity restored since 8 o'clock this morning, but a further 20,000 homes and businesses in the county are still without power as a result of last night's Storm Éowyn.

Electricity outages are causing disruption all across Kerry, with the water supply also impacted in parts.

However, ESB Networks do expect most Kerry customers to have their power back by the end of the night.

The ESB Networks area manager for Kerry, Sean Scannell, says people may notice their power coming and going as crews work to find faults:

Meanwhile, some Kerry homes, farms and businesses are served by the Abbeyfeale supply.

ESB Networks' Limerick crews are continuing to work to restore power to customers in North Kerry and West Limerick.