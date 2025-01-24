Advertisement
ESB Networks staff will start restoring faults in Kerry where safe

Jan 24, 2025 10:06 By radiokerrynews
ESB Networks staff will start restoring faults in Kerry where safe
Photo: ESB Networks
Around 40,000 ESB customers are still without power in Kerry after very strong winds overnight.

Gusts of up to 137km/h were recorded at Valentia weather station, according to Met Éireann.

It's not yet known when power will be restored in any part of Kerry.

ESB Networks staff have been unable to get out and repair faults due to the continuing storm, but they received a safety briefing at 8am.

Kerry area manager for ESB Networks, Sean Scannell, says crews have been told to make their own risk assessment in dealing with faults based on localised conditions.

