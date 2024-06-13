Advertisement
News

Environmental Protection Agency finds net loss in water quality of Kerry's rivers

Jun 13, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Environmental Protection Agency finds net loss in water quality of Kerry's rivers
Share this article

There has been a net loss in terms of water quality in Kerry.

That’s according to the EPA’s latest report which shows there has been a decline in 24 river water bodies in the county.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Quality Indicators Report also found that the River Laune is one of four rivers nationwide classified as being in 'bad condition'.

Advertisement

Scientific Officer in the EPA’s Water Management Programme, Hugh Feeley says a number of factors need to be targeted to see improvement.

He says agricultural run-off and poorly treated human sewage are contributing to Kerry’s decline in river water quality.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist conferred with PhD
Advertisement
26 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Sergeant initiates defamation proceedings against Kerry election candidate
Advertisement

Recommended

Former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist conferred with PhD
26 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Sergeant initiates defamation proceedings against Kerry election candidate
EPA says number of planned farm inspections carried out by Kerry County Council "inadequate"
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus