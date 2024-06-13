Environmental Protection Agency finds net loss in water quality of Kerry's rivers

There has been a net loss in terms of water quality in Kerry.

That’s according to the EPA’s latest report which shows there has been a decline in 24 river water bodies in the county.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Quality Indicators Report also found that the River Laune is one of four rivers nationwide classified as being in 'bad condition'.

Scientific Officer in the EPA’s Water Management Programme, Hugh Feeley says a number of factors need to be targeted to see improvement.

He says agricultural run-off and poorly treated human sewage are contributing to Kerry’s decline in river water quality.