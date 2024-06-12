Advertisement
News

River Laune among just four rivers nationwide in 'bad condition'

Jun 12, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
River Laune among just four rivers nationwide in 'bad condition'
Share this article

The River Laune is one of four rivers nationwide classified as being in 'bad condition'.

That's according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which published its Water Quality in 2023 Indicators Report today.

It found stretches of the River Laune are of bad quality because of urban waste water.

Advertisement

The River Laune flows from Lough Leane in the Killarney Lakes, through Beaufort and Killorglin to the sea at Castlemaine Harbour.

The report also found agricultural run-off and poorly treated human sewage are the main reasons there's been no improvement in Ireland's water quality.

It says while there were improvements in some areas last year, these were offset with falling standards in others.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New-look Kerry County Council will meet for the first-time next week
Advertisement
Tralee Chamber Alliance to launch survey to identify members' priorities
Killarney Chamber looking forward to continuing work with re-elected councillors
Advertisement

Recommended

Alcaraz and Nadal to team up at Olympics
London Irish close to German takeover
Waterford set to join Women's League of Ireland
4,800 people granted Irish citizenship in ceremonies in Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus