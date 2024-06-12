River Laune among just four rivers nationwide in 'bad condition'

The River Laune is one of four rivers nationwide classified as being in 'bad condition'.

That's according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which published its Water Quality in 2023 Indicators Report today.

It found stretches of the River Laune are of bad quality because of urban waste water.

The River Laune flows from Lough Leane in the Killarney Lakes, through Beaufort and Killorglin to the sea at Castlemaine Harbour.

The report also found agricultural run-off and poorly treated human sewage are the main reasons there's been no improvement in Ireland's water quality.

It says while there were improvements in some areas last year, these were offset with falling standards in others.