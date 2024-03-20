Advertisement
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in Killorglin appeal for information

Mar 20, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating the sudden death of a man in Killorglin at the weekend have issued an appeal for information.

The body of Timothy Teddy Tuohy recovered from the River Laune in Killorglin on Sunday morning.

Mr Touhy, who was from Gortloughera, Kilgobnet, Beaufort, was aged in his 60s.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of his death and they've issued an appeal for information.

Gardaí asking anyone who may have seen or met Timothy Teddy Tuohy between 1.30am and 7.30am last Monday, March 18th to contact them.

They are also urging anyone in the area, between the Bianconi corner and Laune Bridge at the same time on Monday, who has dash-cam footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killorglin Garda Station on 066 979 0500 or Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160.

