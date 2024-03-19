Timothy Teddy Tuohy, Gortloughera, Kilgobnet, Beaufort, Co. Kerry on the 18th March 2024 passed away unexpectedly. Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Johanna and his brother James. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Johnny, Patrick, Joseph and Gerard, sisters Siobhan and Eileen, sisters in law Sheila, Mary and Kathleen, brothers in law Brian and James, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-niece, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) on Wednesday, 20th March, from 6.00p.m. to 8.00p.m. Funeral will arrive to St James Church, Killorglin on Thursday, 21st March, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church