Environmental group says opposition to proposed gas powered turbine in North Kerry is widespread

An environmental group says there has been widespread opposition to a proposed gas powered turbine in North Kerry.

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) claim more than six objections have been filed to An Bord Pleanála against the application made by Shannon LNG.

The site of the proposed gas powered turbine is located on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank, where the company previously applied for permission to build a €650 million LNG terminal.

Tony Lowes of the environmental group (Friends of the Irish Environment) claims the developer suggests that they intend to be ‘their own customers”

FIE says Ireland is not projected to achieve the reduction in gas emission targets by 2030.

The group says adding renewable energy sources must be prioritised over fossil fuel-based power plants to achieve our climate targets’.