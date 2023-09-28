Advertisement
News

Embankment works on Ring of Kerry road to be done over shorter timeframe

Sep 28, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Embankment works on Ring of Kerry road to be done over shorter timeframe
Share this article

Essential works on part of the N70 Ring of Kerry road will now take place over a shorter period of time than previously anticipated.

Intervention works are needed on a section of the embankment at Gleensk on the N70 to address damage.

The works will now take place between October 24th and December 15th overnight, which is three-weeks shorter than initially advertised by the council.

Advertisement

Night-time closures will be in place from 8pm to 7am on the Monday to Friday of each week.

Kerry County Council says diversions will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillor says fishery sale presents Government with opportunity to create West Kerry National Park
Advertisement
Glenflesk man whose car hit by rock says parents should be responsible for children’s actions
Family of woman who died after childbirth in UHK issues High Court proceedings against HSE
Advertisement

Recommended

Davy Fitzgerald speaks out on Austin Gleesons season break from inter-county hurling
Dates for Kerry County Junior Cup & Shield finals announced
Garvey's Tralee Warriors begin their Super League campaign this weekend
Cork City appoint Richie Holland for remainder of the season
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus