Embankment works on Ring of Kerry road to be done over shorter timeframe

Essential works on part of the N70 Ring of Kerry road will now take place over a shorter period of time than previously anticipated.

Intervention works are needed on a section of the embankment at Gleensk on the N70 to address damage.

The works will now take place between October 24th and December 15th overnight, which is three-weeks shorter than initially advertised by the council.

Night-time closures will be in place from 8pm to 7am on the Monday to Friday of each week.

Kerry County Council says diversions will be in place and will be clearly signposted.