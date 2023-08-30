Electoral Commission recommends no change to Kerry constituency

The number of TDs for the next Dáil is to be increased to 174 - up from 160 - following a recommendation by the Electoral Commission.

They will be elected in 43 Dáil constituencies, up from the current 39 .

There will be no changes to the existing Kerry constituency, which will remain a five-seater.

The recommendation was made by the commission in its Constituency Review 2023, which has been submitted to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The changes are necessary to take account of an 8% increase in population since 2016.