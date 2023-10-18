Advertisement
Eight companies announced as winners of Mortgage Innovation Challenge

Oct 18, 2023 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at the launch of the Mortgage Innovation Challenge in the RDI hub in Killorglin are from left, Liam Cronin, CEO of the RDI hub with Maurice Roche, Amy Neale of Delta Partners. Photo: Don MacMonagle
Eight companies have been announced as winners of the Mortgage Innovation Challenge.

Launched in May and run by Delta Partners, in conjunction with the RDI Hub Killorglin, it aimed to stimulate innovation in the mortgage market in Ireland.

There’s €1 million grant funding to support the eight companies progress their projects.

The companies announced as winners of the initiative are:

-Artificial Intelligence Finance, trading as 'Online Application'– developing a ‘one touch’ mortgage where a single pass at a digital process will create a loan

-Credit Logic – a mortgage lending-as-a-service platform enabling smarter credit processes

-Doddl – a digital mortgage and insurance intermediary

-Geowox – centralised, fast, information rich property valuations, powered by AI

-LendWell – an AI-enabled mortgage origination platform

-Luna Connect - enabling Credit Unions, Banks and Insurers to digitise application and compliance processes with no-code automation and AI

-Stingray Labs – a venture studio with a digital-first conveyancing service

-Vesta Insights – smart mortgage management; anticipating arrears and shaping arrears solutions

 

