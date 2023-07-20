Eight animal welfare complaints to ISPCA from Kerry so far this year

Eight complaints from people in Kerry have been lodged with the ISPCA about animal welfare.

That’s according to figures from the organisation, which is appealing for urgent assistance from members of the public.

It says there’s been a sharp increase in animal cruelty and the abandonment of pets, which has meant funds to care for animals coming to the ISPCA are urgently needed.

In Kerry, eight calls have been made to the ISPCA between January and May of this year about animal welfare.

If this trend continues, the organisation expects to lodge a total of 23 calls in Kerry alone by the end of the year.

You can donate to the ISOCA at www.ispca.ie/donate or by contacting their offices directly at 043 3325035.