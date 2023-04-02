Eductaion Minister encourages Kerry music education groups to apply for grant

Musical education groups in Kerry are being encouraged to apply for the Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme 2023.

€100,000 in grants are available under the scheme, which was launched by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

The grants are available to established, smaller-scale, non-mainstream education or community music initiatives, which have limited or no access to other public funding.

Minister Foley says this grant scheme will help organisations get resources they need to continue working with children and young people; including instruments, equipment and tuition.

The closing date for applications is April 23rd, and more information is available on the Radio Kerry website.

Interested parties can find the application form on the Department’s website at the following link gov.ie - Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme (www.gov.ie).

Applications will be considered by the Committee for Non-Mainstream Department of Education funded Music Education.

Please download and ‘save as’ the application form to your own computer, type and complete all of the sections. Applications must be submitted as an attachment by email only to the following email address: [email protected]