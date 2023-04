Ebikes and ecargo bikes will be on display at a Future of Transport Roadshow at Tralee Farmers' Market this weekend.

GreenAer will give attendees a chance to test ride the bikes from 10am to 2pm on Saturday at the Brandon Car Park.

Green Party Tralee area representative, Anluan Dunne, says with the cost of transport increasing, and people seeking to reduce costs and environmental impact, ebikes and ecargo bikes offer a genuine alternative.