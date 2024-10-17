Funding available in Kerry through Ørsted Community Benefit Fund

Ørsted is calling on community projects near to Kilgarvan area to avail of €40,000 still available as part of its Community Benefit Fund.

The Community Benefit Fund is carried out by Ørsted in accordance with Wind Energy Ireland (WEI) best practices

Amy Ahern, who is responsible for Operations and Landowner Community Liaison at Ørsted said, "Ørsted is making a final call to communities in Kilgarvan, Silahertane and Inchincoosh areas to apply for the funding still available as part of the Community Benefit Fund.

“When we invest in new green energy infrastructure, we are also investing in Kerry communities and committing to becoming a partner for the long-term. We are dedicated to being an active partner in the communities where we operate and believe in giving back to the areas in which we develop and produce renewable energy.”

A radius of 7-10km is a maximum distance for community projects to apply. The 7-10km range is dependent on the windfarm and the distance from the nearest towns or villages. Ørsted’s community benefit funds are linked to the size of its operational assets. During 2024, a total budget of €335,000 is available for applications across the island of Ireland.

The funding supports groups that engage in community services, energy efficiency and sustainability, and educational programmes, as well as medical and health assistance.

Applications remain open until the 31st of December and groups can apply through the Ørsted website.