Kerry wind farms produced enough energy to power around 15,000 homes for a year in single month

Aug 13, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry wind farms produced enough energy to power around 15,000 homes for a year in single month
A new report shows that last month Kerry wind farms produced enough energy to power around 15,000 homes for a year.

This finding is contained in Wind Energy Ireland's monthly report for July.

Figures show that wind power generation for Ireland in July totalled 656 gigawatt-hours (GWh) .

Cork wind farms knocked Kerry off the top spot for only the second time since Wind Energy Ireland started publishing data at a county level.

Cork produced 80 gigawatt-hours (GWh) and was followed by Kerry at 66 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

Kerry's 66 gigawatt-hours (GWh) would roughly equate to powering 15,000 homes' annual electrical usage.

The average household uses roughly 4-point-3 megawatts over a 12 month period.

Together, the top three counties which includes Galway, provided almost a third of Ireland's wind power last month.

Watts are the standard unit of power, and a gigawatt is a much larger unit, equivalent to one billion watts.

