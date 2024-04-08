Advertisement
Kerry generates more wind power in March than any other county in Ireland

Apr 8, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry generated more wind power in March than any other county in Ireland.

Wind Energy Ireland has published its monthly wind energy report, with the country hitting a new March record.

Wind produced 43 per cent of Ireland’s electricity last month.

The report found that Kerry provided 187 GWh, followed by Cork and Tipperary .

Together, the top Munster counties provided nearly a third of Ireland's wind power.

Director of External Affairs at Wind Energy Ireland, Justin Moran, says "particularly [wind farms] in Kerry are playing an enormous part in reducing Ireland’s carbon emissions by over 4 million tonnes a year and creating significant opportunities in job creation and funding for rural communities".

