Proposed wind energy project off Kerry could create over 4,000 jobs

The wind energy opportunity off the Kerry coast could be a gamechanger for the county in terms of employment and energy.

That’s according to Marie Gleeson, Stakeholder engagement manager for the Western Star offshore wind project.

The proposed project is expected to have a capacity of approximately 1.35 gigawatts (gw); providing the equivalent potential power for over 1 million homes.

Advertisement

Ms Gleeson says the proposed windfarm off the coast of Kerry and Clare could see the creation of over 4,000 full time jobs in the area by 2030; with numbers increasing after that.

She says it will be transformative for the Ballylongford, Tarbert and Foynes port area.

Advertisement

Western Star are holding a public engagement meeting in Ballybunion Community Centre today, from 2 until 8pm.

Advertisement

Here people can see the plans and the Environmental Impact Assessment report that the company has carried out for the project.

Marie Gleeson explains the reason behind the public meeting.