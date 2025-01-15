Advertisement
€3.35 million for Active Travel projects in Kerry

Jan 15, 2025 13:11 By radiokerrynews
€3.35 million for Active Travel projects in Kerry
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed that €3.35 million will be provided for Active Travel projects in Kerry this year.

The Active Travel projects are funded by the National Transport Authority and aim to improve walking and cycling infrastructure.

The funding includes €1 million for the Park Road in Killarney and €350,000 for the Bracker O’Regan Road in Tralee.

There will also be improved bus stops in the county, provided under the Bus Stop Enhancement Programme and the Killarney local transport plan.

Minister Foley said: “I am delighted to confirm €3.35 million will be provided for Active Travel projects in Kerry this year. Better walking and cycling facilities can boost people’s transport options and promote healthier lifestyles.”

€350,000 will be provided under the Bus Stop Enhancement Programme and €100,000 is provided by the Killarney local transport plan.

