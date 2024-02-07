Advertisement
19 initiatives across Kerry to get funding under Active Travel Scheme

Feb 7, 2024 17:36 By radiokerrynews
19 initiatives across Kerry to get funding under Active Travel Scheme
PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Killarney's Flesk Walk  and Cycleway is one of 19 initiatives across Kerry to get funding under the latest round of the Active Travel Scheme.

In total, the National Travel Agency has granted 3 million euro to Kerry County Council to build infrastructure making it safer to walk or cycle to school or work.

The Active Travel Scheme provides for public facilities like cycle tracks, greenways, footpaths, pedestrian crossings and footbridges.

Rock Road, Killarney  is the biggest recipient in Kerry receiving almost 1.4 million euro.

Flesk Walkway and Cycleway is to receive 225 thousand euro.

Parts of Killorglin, Dingle and Tralee will also benefit.

Six Kerry schools will get grant aid under the 'Safe Routes To School' aspect of the programme.

Custom cycling and walking facilities are to be built in Tralee at Moyderwell Primary School, Presentation Secondary School, Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School, Sacred Heart Primary School on Castle Street and at CBS Primary.

Fossa National School has also been awarded funding under the programme.

The full details of the 19 projects that have received funding can be seen here.

PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY
