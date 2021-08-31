€180,000 in CLÁR funding for Kerry projects

Almost €180,000 has been approved for several Kerry projects under the latest round of CLÁR funding.

Nationally, 104 projects being developed by schools, sports clubs, playgrounds and community organisations will benefit from over €4.2 million.

Gneeveguilla National School in partnership with Kerry County Council will get €44,550 to install traffic calming measures including a new footpath and reconfigured pedestrian crossing.

€36,154.19 is earmarked for Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith Triúigh Teo (Brandon Community Playground) to refurbish the existing playground.

Kilgarvan GAA Hurling and Football Club working with Kilgarvan Ag Rith and Kilgarvan Sports and Outdoor Recreation Area will be given €50,000 to install bike racks, outdoor bowling, picnic area, parking and biodiversity landscaping.

€14,400 is allocated for Scoil Réalt na Mara, Cromane to erect child safety signs on the approach roads to the school, buy digital speed safety signs and upgrade road markings.

There is €21,487.50 for Firies Sports Facility, in association with Kerry Parents and Friends, Firies NS and Farranfore Maine Valley Athletic Club, to install a cabin with two integrated wheelchair accessible toilets with a ramp and a storage unit.

€12,600 is allocated to Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal in Lixnaw to install speed reducing signage with driver feedback and child awareness signage.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has welcomed the announcement.