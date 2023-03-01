Advertisement
Drivers caught speeding in Kerry during National Slow Down Day

Mar 1, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
Drivers caught speeding in Kerry during National Slow Down Day
Photo: Pixabay
A number of drivers were caught speeding in Kerry in the past 24 hours during National Slow Down Day.

Across the country, 628 vehicles were detected travelling above the applicable speed limit during the 24-hour period, which finished at 7 o’clock this morning.

In Kerry, one motorist was clocked doing 126km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 at Tooreenmore, Knocknagoshel.

Another was found to be driving at 73km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N22 in Farranfore.

In Cork, a motorist was caught travelling at 159km in a 100 zone on the N25 in Carrigtwohill.

During National Slow Down Day, GoSafe vans checked the speed of almost 174,000 (173,811) vehicles nationally.

