Driver doing twice the speed limit among those caught by gardaí in Kerry during National Slow Down Day

Gardaí says three drivers, caught speeding in Kerry during National Slow Down Day, put themselves and others at risk.

Gardaí co-ordinated a day-of-action targeting speed offences yesterday, with the aim of reducing the number of people being killed on Irish roads.

Gardaí from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver who was travelling 145km/h in an 100km zone on the N22 Killarney to Cork road.

Advertisement

Another driver was caught travelling 101km/h in a 50km zone in Castlemaine, while a third motorist was detected driving 97km/h in a 50km zone in Castleisland.