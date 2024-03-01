Advertisement
Driver doing twice the speed limit among those caught by gardaí in Kerry during National Slow Down Day

Mar 1, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Driver doing twice the speed limit among those caught by gardaí in Kerry during National Slow Down Day
Garda Checkpoint. Image from the Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region
Gardaí says three drivers, caught speeding in Kerry during National Slow Down Day, put themselves and others at risk.

Gardaí co-ordinated a day-of-action targeting speed offences yesterday, with the aim of reducing the number of people being killed on Irish roads.

Gardaí from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver who was travelling 145km/h in an 100km zone on the N22 Killarney to Cork road.

Another driver was caught travelling 101km/h in a 50km zone in Castlemaine, while a third motorist was detected driving 97km/h in a 50km zone in Castleisland.

 

 

