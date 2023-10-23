24 Gardaí assigned to roads policing unit in Kerry

There are 24 Gardaí assigned to the roads policing unit in Kerry.

Nationally, there are almost 660 (659) Gardaí assigned to roads units.

These figures were provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee following a query in the Dáil recently by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy.

Minister McEntee says as of the end of August, there were 24 Gardaí assigned to the roads policing unit in Kerry.

That compares to 40 in Galway, 34 in Limerick and 32 in Cork city; there are 84 Gardaí in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) traffic and roads policing unit.

Minister Helen McEntee says an allocation of over €2 billion to An Garda Síochána for this and next year, which is a rise of 23% since 2020, demonstrates the Government's commitment to ensuring the Gardaí have provision for the equipment, technology, facilities, fleet and personnel it needs to carry out vital policing work.

She says she’s assured that Garda management keeps the distribution of resources under continual review in the context of policing priorities and crime trends, to ensure their optimum use.

The Justice Minister says the best way to increase the strength of all Garda Units, including the roads policing unit, is to accelerate recruitment into An Garda Síochána, which she says is what’s happening.

She also noted that Gardaí, who are not members of the roads policing units, also carry out enforcement on our roads.