Advertisement
News

24 Gardaí assigned to roads policing unit in Kerry

Oct 23, 2023 13:44 By radiokerrynews
24 Gardaí assigned to roads policing unit in Kerry
Share this article

There are 24 Gardaí assigned to the roads policing unit in Kerry.

Nationally, there are almost 660 (659) Gardaí assigned to roads units.

These figures were provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee following a query in the Dáil recently by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy.

Advertisement

Minister McEntee says as of the end of August, there were 24 Gardaí assigned to the roads policing unit in Kerry.

That compares to 40 in Galway, 34 in Limerick and 32 in Cork city; there are 84 Gardaí in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) traffic and roads policing unit.

Minister Helen McEntee says an allocation of over €2 billion to An Garda Síochána for this and next year, which is a rise of 23% since 2020, demonstrates the Government's commitment to ensuring the Gardaí have provision for the equipment, technology, facilities, fleet and personnel it needs to carry out vital policing work.

Advertisement

She says she’s assured that Garda management keeps the distribution of resources under continual review in the context of policing priorities and crime trends, to ensure their optimum use.

The Justice Minister says the best way to increase the strength of all Garda Units, including the roads policing unit, is to accelerate recruitment into An Garda Síochána, which she says is what’s happening.

She also noted that Gardaí, who are not members of the roads policing units, also carry out enforcement on our roads.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

People warned of Halloween dangers as North Kerry estate subjected to bonfires in early September
Advertisement
Tralee woman who recovered from cancer backs increased funding for vital patient helpline
Maharees Conservation Association wins National Heritage Award
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee woman in Airline Economics 40 Under 40
New initiative to allow people travel from Kerry to Dublin on road and rail under one ticket
Keane won't be next Tipperary manager
Tralee woman who recovered from cancer backs increased funding for vital patient helpline
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus