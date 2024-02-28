Advertisement
Almost 20% increase in number of fines issues to speeding drivers in Kerry last year

Feb 28, 2024 08:24 By radiokerrynews
Almost 20% increase in number of fines issues to speeding drivers in Kerry last year
The number of drivers who were issued fines for speeding on Kerry roads increased by over 16% last year.

That’s according to figures released by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

Up to the end of December, there were 3,889 drivers fined for speeding in Kerry.

That’s up from 3,331 for the same period the previous year; however, it’s drop of over 3% when compared to 2021 when 4,043 motorists were caught speeding in the county.

Of the almost 4,000 fines issued for speeding last year, 3,234 were paid as of the end of December.

In 2022, just 2,885 of the 3,331 fines were paid.

Last year, there were 421 fixed charge notices with an offence status of summons ready, manual summons, company summons or sent to the courts.

Nationally last year, 154,009 fines were issued to drivers for speeding and 121,253 of those fines were paid as of the end of December.

The figures were provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan.

Minister McEntee says Budget 2024 provides for 800 to 1,000 new Garda recruits, which will allow for further expansion of specialist units, including the roads policing unit.

She says road safety is a shared responsibility which the Government takes very seriously.

 

