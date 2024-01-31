Almost 4,000 Kerry motorists received speeding fines from Gardaí in 2023

Almost 4,000 (3,889) Kerry motorists received fines for speeding from Gardaí last year.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

This represents a year-on-year rise of 17% on 2022, when over 3,300 (3,331) drivers received fixed charged notices.

Advertisement

The figures show that over 4,000 (4,043) motorists in the county were fined for speeding in 2021; which was a 5% rise on the 2020 number (3,846).

Meanwhile, in 2019, 4,108 drivers received fines, this represents an overall drop of 5% over a five year period.