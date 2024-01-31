Advertisement
Almost 4,000 Kerry motorists received speeding fines from Gardaí in 2023

Jan 31, 2024 08:32 By radiokerrynews
Almost 4,000 Kerry motorists received speeding fines from Gardaí in 2023
Almost 4,000 (3,889) Kerry motorists received fines for speeding from Gardaí last year.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

This represents a year-on-year rise of 17% on 2022, when over 3,300 (3,331) drivers received fixed charged notices.

The figures show that over 4,000 (4,043) motorists in the county were fined for speeding in 2021; which was a 5% rise on the 2020 number (3,846).

Meanwhile, in 2019, 4,108 drivers received fines, this represents an overall drop of 5% over a five year period.

