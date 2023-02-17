Disposable income in Kerry is almost 13% below the national average

Disposable income of people in Kerry is below the national average.

That’s according to figures released by the CSO in their County Incomes and Regional GDP report for 2020.

The report shows that Dublin had the highest disposable income in 2020, while Donegal had the lowest.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office show that in 2020, the disposable income in Kerry was €20,462; which is almost 13% (12.8%) below the state average.

Disposable incomes refers to total household income minus taxes, but does not account for accommodation and other living costs.

Overall, the total disposable income in the Dublin area was highest in the state in 2020, at €39 Billion, followed by the South West region – made up of Kerry and Cork – at €16.7 billion ; Kerry made up 19% of this total.

2.5% of of all employed persons in the country, worked in Kerry in 2020. Dublin had the highest rate, with one third of all employed people in the country, while cork made up 12%.