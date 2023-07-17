Advertisement
Dingle gardaí appeal for vigilance following suspicious approach to a child

Jul 17, 2023 17:38 By radiokerrynews
Dingle gardaí appeal for vigilance following suspicious approach to a child
Gardaí in Dingle are asking people to be vigilant following a suspicious approach a to a child today.

It happened in the Dingle area at midday today, and involved two males in a black SUV.

Gardaí are asking people to be vigilant.

