The brother of a pensioner who was sent back to prison in the UK despite having served jail time says he will contact Irish authorities for assistance.

Gaie Delap, whose family comes from Valentia Island, was given a prison sentence after taking part in a protest that blocked the M25 motorway in England.

Ms Delap, who will turn 78 on January 10th, is an environmentalist who was sentenced for her role in the Just Stop Oil protest.

The retired teacher from Bristol was released on November 18th under a home curfew scheme, but was ordered to return to prison because authorities said the electronic tag to monitor her was too big for her wrist.

Ms Delap is an Irish passport-holder and the Department of Foreign Affairs says it stands ready to provide consular assistance.

Her brother Mick says he will be following this up with the department.

Gaie and Mick Delap’s great aunt was the pioneering marine biologist and botanist Maude Delap who lived on Valentia.