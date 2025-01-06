Advertisement
News

Department of Foreign Affairs ready to provide consular assistance to Gaie Delap

Jan 6, 2025 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Department of Foreign Affairs ready to provide consular assistance to Gaie Delap
Share this article

The brother of a pensioner who was sent back to prison in the UK despite having served jail time says he will contact Irish authorities for assistance.

Gaie Delap, whose family comes from Valentia Island, was given a prison sentence after taking part in a protest that blocked the M25 motorway in England.

Ms Delap, who will turn 78 on January 10th, is an environmentalist who was sentenced for her role in the Just Stop Oil protest.

Advertisement

The retired teacher from Bristol was released on November 18th under a home curfew scheme, but was ordered to return to prison because authorities said the electronic tag to monitor her was too big for her wrist.

Ms Delap is an Irish passport-holder and the Department of Foreign Affairs says it stands ready to provide consular assistance.

Her brother Mick says he will be following this up with the department.

Advertisement

Gaie and Mick Delap’s great aunt was the pioneering marine biologist and botanist Maude Delap who lived on Valentia.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry LEO now accepting bookings for 'Start Your Own Business' courses
Advertisement
Kerry MEP Seán Kelly says he will consider running for President
31 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry MEP Seán Kelly says he will consider running for President
Some UHK appointments going ahead but vast majority cancelled
Many post offices in Kerry will remain closed today due to heavy snowfall
Kerry farmers helping HSE get essential healthcare to areas cut off by snow
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus