Advertisement
News

Environmental campaigner with Kerry roots remains in prison

Jan 3, 2025 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Environmental campaigner with Kerry roots remains in prison
Share this article

An environmental campaigner with South Kerry roots remains in prison after UK authorities were unable to fit her correctly with an electronic tag.

 

77-year-old Gaie Delap  was given a prison sentence after taking part in a protest that blocked the M25 motorway in England.

Advertisement

 

Ms Delap was released on November 18th under a home curfew scheme, but was ordered to return to prison because the electronic tag was too big for her wrist.

 

Advertisement

Ms Delap's family is from Valentia, where her great aunt Maude was a pioneering marine biologist.

 

Her brother Mick Delap wants an investigation into why she has been sent back to prison:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

IFA president advises farmers on precautions for cold snap
Advertisement
First phase of Kerry dairy sale complete
UHK bracing for combination of flu and weather-related trips, slips, and falls
Advertisement

Recommended

First phase of Kerry dairy sale complete
UHK bracing for combination of flu and weather-related trips, slips, and falls
Mercy Mounthawk present the Wiz at Siamsa Tire Tralee
Djokovic beaten in Brisbane International
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus