Environmental campaigner with Kerry roots remains in prison

An environmental campaigner with South Kerry roots remains in prison after UK authorities were unable to fit her correctly with an electronic tag.

77-year-old Gaie Delap was given a prison sentence after taking part in a protest that blocked the M25 motorway in England.

Ms Delap was released on November 18th under a home curfew scheme, but was ordered to return to prison because the electronic tag was too big for her wrist.

Ms Delap's family is from Valentia, where her great aunt Maude was a pioneering marine biologist.

Her brother Mick Delap wants an investigation into why she has been sent back to prison: