Delegation from Kerry County Council to meet with Housing Minister

A delegation from Kerry County Council will meet with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.

It was confirmed at the monthly council meeting that the Minister will meet with a deputation from the council, but no date for was confirmed.

This delegation will include a number of councillors along with Kerry County Council staff; Kerry's Oireachtas members will also be invited to attend.

A number of items will be discussed at the meeting, including any projects needing approval and the need for social and affordable housing around the county.