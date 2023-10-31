Advertisement
Delegation from Kerry County Council to meet with Housing Minister

Oct 31, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Delegation from Kerry County Council to meet with Housing Minister
Photo: Fianna Fáil
A delegation from Kerry County Council will meet with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.

It was confirmed at the monthly council meeting that the Minister will meet with a deputation from the council, but no date for was confirmed.

This delegation will include a number of councillors along with Kerry County Council staff; Kerry's Oireachtas members will also be invited to attend.

A number of items will be discussed at the meeting, including any  projects needing approval and the need for social and affordable housing around the county.

 

