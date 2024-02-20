Advertisement
News

Defence Forces retrieved items of interest in follow up searches to drugs seizure as two Kerry men remain in garda custody

Feb 20, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Defence Forces retrieved items of interest in follow up searches to drugs seizure as two Kerry men remain in garda custody
Share this article

The Defence Forces says it retrieved a number of items of interest during follow up searches to the seizure of almost €33 million of crystal meth linked to Kerry.

Two Kerry men remain in garda custody this afternoon, after the drugs were seized on Friday.

Gardaí now have less than 22 hours to decide whether to charge the men, release them, or apply for a further extension to their custody.

Advertisement

The two men, both in their 40s, were arrested on Friday after the seizure of synthetic drugs worth almost €33 million at Cork Port.

These drugs are believed to be crystal meth, but this is pending further analysis.

Two firearms were also seized arising out of follow up searches in Kerry.

Advertisement

The Defence Forces has confirmed to Radio Kerry that it received a request for assistance from An Garda Síochána on Saturday following drug interdiction operations in the Cork Harbour area.

The Defence Forces says it provided a Specialist Search Team for a follow-up search in the Munster area, during which members retrieved a number of items of interest.

These items were handed over to An Garda Síochána for further investigation and analysis.

Advertisement

The two Kerry men arrested on Friday can be held until 10:30am tomorrow, after the state was granted an extension to their period of detention.

The men will have to be charged or released in that time, unless the state applies for a further extension of 48 hours through an application by the Chief Superintendent to the District Court.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Traveller activist condemns far right attempts to pit minorities against each other
Advertisement
Almost 3,800 Kerry premises connected to National Broadband Plan as councillors voice concerns over slow speeds
TUI Members at MTU Kerry are protesting this lunchtime against regional disparities in pay and conditions
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry workers invited to join Trade Union Week
TUI Members at MTU Kerry are protesting this lunchtime against regional disparities in pay and conditions
Almost 3,800 Kerry premises connected to National Broadband Plan as councillors voice concerns over slow speeds
Tributes paid to late former urban district councillor
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus