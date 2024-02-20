The Defence Forces says it retrieved a number of items of interest during follow up searches to the seizure of almost €33 million of crystal meth linked to Kerry.

Two Kerry men remain in garda custody this afternoon, after the drugs were seized on Friday.

Gardaí now have less than 22 hours to decide whether to charge the men, release them, or apply for a further extension to their custody.

The two men, both in their 40s, were arrested on Friday after the seizure of synthetic drugs worth almost €33 million at Cork Port.

These drugs are believed to be crystal meth, but this is pending further analysis.

Two firearms were also seized arising out of follow up searches in Kerry.

The Defence Forces has confirmed to Radio Kerry that it received a request for assistance from An Garda Síochána on Saturday following drug interdiction operations in the Cork Harbour area.

The Defence Forces says it provided a Specialist Search Team for a follow-up search in the Munster area, during which members retrieved a number of items of interest.

These items were handed over to An Garda Síochána for further investigation and analysis.

The two Kerry men arrested on Friday can be held until 10:30am tomorrow, after the state was granted an extension to their period of detention.

The men will have to be charged or released in that time, unless the state applies for a further extension of 48 hours through an application by the Chief Superintendent to the District Court.