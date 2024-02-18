Two men, being questioned over a large drugs seizure in Port of Cork on Friday, were brought before a special sitting of the District Court in Kerry last night where the State applied for an extension to their period of detention.

The men, both in their 40's, who have been detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act were brought into the court separately and the applications were dealt with separately.

Both were represented by their solicitors.

There was a heavy garda presence in court with plain clothes as well as uniformed gardaí.

Judge James McNulty ordered the two men should not be identified.

In the first application, written information was handed into court and the judge read it silently.

The judge then said it would be 'prudent and proper' to allow solicitor for the first man, Padraig O’Connell to also read the information.

The Chief Supt said he had no objection and time was allowed for this silent reading.

After the solicitor read the information, Judge McNulty asked the Chief Superintendent if on his oath all the document contained was true and Chief Supt Powell said it was.

Padraig O’Connell solicitor said he was formally objecting to the detention saying a lot of what was contained in the document was speculative, open to interpretation, and not factual.

Judge McNulty said he was satisfied the Chief Superintendent comprehensively and in detail set out the crimes that are under investigation; the nature of the investigation, and the possible involvement of his client in the events that have given rise to this investigation which is ongoing.

The court also notes a considerable body of film footage and other evidence’ and this requires to be put to your client, Judge McNulty told Mr O’Connell.

The judge said, in all circumstances, to be fair to the State and to his client further time was required so that things might be put to him. A 72-hour-extension to the detention seemed reasonable, and the court was granting that.

The existing detention did not expire until 10.30 am Sunday.

Pat Mann, solicitor, represented the second man, also formally objected to the application for detention. Judge McNulty granted this order too.

Judge McNulty said there was quite a body of material to be put to Mr Mann’s client and he was satisfied the investigation is being conducted ‘in a diligent and expeditious manner’,

He granted the application in the case of the second man, also for 72 hours from Sunday morning.

The men were brought separately in two vans and led away separately.