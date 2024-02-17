Advertisement
Men remain in custody following significant drugs seizure

Feb 17, 2024 10:12 By radiokerrynews
Men remain in custody following significant drugs seizure
Two Kerry men remain in custody this morning following a significant drugs seizure.

The drugs, estimated to be worth €32.8 million, were seized at Cork Port yesterday morning.

Gardaí and Revenue's Customs Service made the discovery of 546 kilos of a synthetic drug.

Officers then carried out follow up searches in Kerry and Cork which resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of two firearms.

The men, both in their 40s, are still being questioned this morning at Garda Stations in the Southern Region, where they can be held for up to 7 days.

Gardaí say there have been no further arrests in relation to the case.

