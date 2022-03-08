Advertisement
News

Deadline to enter Killarney St Patrick’s Day parade extended

Mar 8, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Deadline to enter Killarney St Patrick’s Day parade extended Deadline to enter Killarney St Patrick’s Day parade extended
Share this article

The deadline to take part in Killarney’s St Patrick’s Day parade has been extended.

Groups now have until next Sundy (March 13th) to register.

The theme for this year’s parade is Earth/An Chré; it will be a celebration of the planet we occupy, the land that sustains us and the world we live in.

Advertisement

Application forms are available from Killarney Town Hall or www.stpatricksfestivalkillarney.ie.

Meanwhile, many of Killarney's iconic buildings and monuments will turn green in advance of St Patrick's Day.

Among those to be illuminated will be Ross Castle, St Mary's Cathedral and the courthouse.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus