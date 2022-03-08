Deadline to enter Killarney St Patrick’s Day parade extended

The deadline to take part in Killarney’s St Patrick’s Day parade has been extended.

Groups now have until next Sundy (March 13th) to register.

The theme for this year’s parade is Earth/An Chré; it will be a celebration of the planet we occupy, the land that sustains us and the world we live in.

Application forms are available from Killarney Town Hall or www.stpatricksfestivalkillarney.ie.

Meanwhile, many of Killarney's iconic buildings and monuments will turn green in advance of St Patrick's Day.

Among those to be illuminated will be Ross Castle, St Mary's Cathedral and the courthouse.