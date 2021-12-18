Dale Road temporarily reopens

A North Kerry road which was closed for two and a half years, has now reopened temporarily.

The R556 Rathscannell or Dale Road is now open, following an assessment by Kerry County Council.

Located between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, it's a popular route for people travelling to and from Ballybunion.

Advertisement

It's built on bog and has subsided, and has been closed since July 2019, with a major redevelopment underway since August 2020.

The road will have to close again for around ten days in May of next year as the weather conditions then should better suit the laying of a final surface.