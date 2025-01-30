CSO anticipates surge in number of older people in Kerry in next decades

A senior statistician at the CSO says it anticipates a surge in the number of older people in Kerry in the next decades.

The Central Statistics Office projections the population of Kerry and Cork could rise by as much as 155,000 people within the next twenty years.

It says the national population could reach as many as 6.4 million people by 2042, up from 5.2 million in 2022.

The number of people aged 65 and over could hit one million people by 2030.

Up to 20% of the population of Kerry and Cork could be 65 plus by 2042.

A senior statistician at the CSO, Tim Linehan, says we need to plan for the projected population growth, especially among older people:

