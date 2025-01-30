Advertisement
News

CSO anticipates surge in number of older people in Kerry in next decades

Jan 30, 2025 13:37 By radiokerrynews
CSO anticipates surge in number of older people in Kerry in next decades
Share this article

A senior statistician at the CSO says it anticipates a surge in the number of older people in Kerry in the next decades.

The Central Statistics Office projections the population of Kerry and Cork could rise by as much as 155,000 people within the next twenty years.

It says the national population could reach as many as 6.4 million people by 2042, up from 5.2 million in 2022.

Advertisement

The number of people aged 65 and over could hit one million people by 2030.

Up to 20% of the population of Kerry and Cork could be 65 plus by 2042.

A senior statistician at the CSO, Tim Linehan, says we need to plan for the projected population growth, especially among older people:

Advertisement

 

CSO anticipates surge in number of older people in Kerry in next decades

Advertisement

TAGS: Statistician, CSO, Older people, Kerry, Central Statistics Office, Kerry, Cork, Tim Linehan

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Listowel municipal district councillor claims 88% of want CCTV in the town
Advertisement
Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store
Kerry ETB hasn’t acquired Pretty Polly site due for redevelopment
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store
Kerry ETB hasn’t acquired Pretty Polly site due for redevelopment
Gardaí issue strong warning about increase in scams by callers and bogus tradespeople
Kerry’s new forestry minister signals ramping up of clearing trees from power lines
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus