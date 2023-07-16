Tralee has the largest population in Kerry.

That’s according to figures released from the CSO’s Population, Distributions and Movements report from Census 2022.

The report shows that of the county's population of over 156,500 people, 17% live in Tralee.

According to figures in Census 2022, 156,458 people live in Kerry.

The latest report from the CSO shows that of these, over 26,000 (26,079) people live in Tralee.

Killarney has the next highest population in Kerry, with almost 14,500 (14,412) residents.

Listowel (4,794), Kenmare (2,566) and Castleisland (2,536) make up the rest of the top five largest populations in the county.

The report shows that the village with the largest population in Kerry is Ardfert, with 771 residents.

This is closely followed by Rathmore, where 766 people reside, and Lixnaw, with a population of 758.

Fenit (619) and Kilcummin (612) completing the top five largest villages in the county.

The figures show Portmagee is the village with the smallest population in Kerry, with 116 residents.

Full list:

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Rathmore, Co Kerry Number 766

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Brosna, Co Kerry Number 174

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Gneevgullia, Co Kerry Number 300

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Newtownsandes, Co Kerry Number 378

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Tarbert, Co Kerry Number 546

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Duagh, Co Kerry Number 278

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Kilgarvan, Co Kerry Number 264

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Castleisland, Co Kerry Number 2,536

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Ballylongford, Co Kerry Number 415

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Kilcummin, Co Kerry Number 612

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Listowel, Co Kerry Number 4,794

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Killarney, Co Kerry Number 14,412

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Kenmare, Co Kerry Number 2,566

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Fieries, Co Kerry Number 573

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Lixnaw, Co Kerry Number 758

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Kilflynn, Co Kerry Number 144

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Beaufort, Co Kerry Number 273

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Ballyduff, Co Kerry Number 447

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Ballybunion, Co Kerry Number 1,618

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Abbeydorney, Co Kerry Number 528

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Tralee, Co Kerry Number 26,079

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Castlemaine, Co Kerry Number 177

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Milltown, Co Kerry Number 1,118

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Causeway, Co Kerry Number 220

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Ardfert, Co Kerry Number 771

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Spa, Co Kerry Number 362

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Killorglin, Co Kerry Number 2,163

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Ballyheigue, Co Kerry Number 546

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Fenit, Co Kerry Number 619

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Cromane, Co Kerry Number 206

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Sneem, Co Kerry Number 386

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Glenbeigh, Co Kerry Number 426

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Castlegregory, Co Kerry Number 370

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Annascaul, Co Kerry Number 291

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Waterville, Co Kerry Number 555

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Cahirciveen, Co Kerry Number 1,297

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Dingle-Daingean Uí Chúis, Co Kerry Number 1,671

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Knightstown, Co Kerry Number 244

Population 2022 All ages Both sexes Portmagee, Co Kerry Number 116