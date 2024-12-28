The Criminal Assets Bureau investigated 36 targets in Kerry last year (2023).

The figures were released in CAB’s annual report for 2023, which was published recently.

Criminal Asset Bureau report shows that nationally, CAB looked into over 1,400 targets that year.

36 of these were in the Kerry Garda Division.

CAB activities led to the freezing of €7.8million euro of assets in 2023 the majority of which was made up of real estate.

It also seized assets to the value of €4.8 million euro including high end designer luxury goods, money, property, jewellery and luxury cars.

The bureau, which seeks to deny criminals of wealth and assets acquired through criminal conduct, returned over €9.8 million to the State last year up from 6.3million the previous year.