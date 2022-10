The parish priest of Creeslough says people in Kerry have been in touch with offers of support.

Fr John Joe Duffy says the village of Cresslough is like a family, adding the heart of their family is broken following Friday’s fatal explosion.

He says their community is being carried by the support shown to them since the tragic incident, which claimed the lives of ten people.

Fr Duffy says people in Kerry have reached out to offer help: