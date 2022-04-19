Advertisement
Creative writing workshops return to local communities

Apr 19, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s Writer in Residence Máire Holmes is resuming creative writing workshops in-person for local communities.

Ms Holmes says her aim is to facilitate Kerry’s prolific creative writers and to continue encouraging all works-in-progress including poetry, prose, plays, screenwriting, and other disciplines in English or Irish language.

Recently, Máire has hosted creative writing workshops with the Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival and Scríbhneoirí Sliabh Luachra Writers Group in Castleisland.

People that are interested in joining a writer’s group can contact [email protected]

