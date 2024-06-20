Court told garda file on alleged Tralee attack now with Director of Public Prosecutions

The garda file on an alleged attack on a woman in Tralee in March is with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The update in the case was given at Tralee District Court by Inspector Chris Manton.

The man accused of carrying out the attack is of no fixed abode, and he cannot be named by order of the court.

The accused man faces five charges, including rape, and Section 4 rape of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act 1990.

He’s also charged with threat to kill or cause serious harm, burglary with intent to commit assault causing harm, and the production of an implement in the course of a dispute, namely a scissors.

All the charges relate to one alleged incident in Tralee of an attack on a young woman.

The man appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court via video link from Midlands Prison.

When he appeared on screen before the court, he immediately asked if he could get his case put back for two months.

Judge Waters then asked the state for its application, and Inspector Chris Manton said this was to remand him in custody for another two weeks.

Inspector Manton said the file is with the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the delay in serving the book of evidence on the accused man was that there was a huge amount of forensic evidence to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Inspector Manton told the court it’s likely that a decision on the file will be ready within two months, and Judge Waters agreed it would make no sense to remand the accused man in custody for that long, when a decision will be ready sooner than that.

The man has been in custody since he was charged in relation to the alleged incident, and will remain in custody for at least another four weeks, when the judge will decide on jurisdiction or the book of evidence will be served on the accused.

His solicitor Pat Mann told the man he will appear in court via video link on that date, and won’t have to come down to Tralee for court.