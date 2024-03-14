Advertisement
News

Man questioned by gardaí after serious assault in Tralee

Mar 14, 2024 17:27 By radiokerrynews
Man questioned by gardaí after serious assault in Tralee
Share this article

A man’s being questioned by gardaí after a young woman was seriously assaulted in Tralee.

The attack occurred at an apartment on Maine Street in the town centre.

It's understood the victim had previously studied at MTU Kerry campus.

Advertisement

Gardaí were notified by emergency services at around 9.30 this morning.

The woman, aged in her 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry where she's being treated for her injuries.

A man's being detained at a garda station in the county.

Advertisement

It’s understood the young woman had previously studied at MTU Kerry.

Stephen ‘Fog’ Fogarty is president of the students’ union in the university.

He says students are shocked.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cabinet to discuss potential posthumous pardon of two Kerry men in coming weeks
Advertisement
People Before Profit candidate in upcoming European Parliament elections to launch campaign in Tralee tonight
Man questioned by gardaí after young woman seriously assaulted in Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

Cabinet to discuss potential posthumous pardon of two Kerry men in coming weeks
People Before Profit candidate in upcoming European Parliament elections to launch campaign in Tralee tonight
Man questioned by gardaí after young woman seriously assaulted in Tralee
Man arrested in connection with alleged serious assault of woman in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus