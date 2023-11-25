Court hears North Kerry man would have killed complainant if gardaí hadn’t arrived

A North Kerry man, accused of assaulting another man, would have killed him if gardaí hadn’t arrived at the scene, the court has heard.

34-year-old David Elston, of Croagh, Lisselton, faces six charges, five of which relate to one incident in August 2021 in which he allegedly assaulted Martin Keane, causing him harm.

It’s alleged he produced weapons, threatened to kill Mr Keane, and falsely imprisoned him.

The last count relates to intimidation of a witness, the same Mr Keane, in November 2022.

A third man involved, 25-year-old Seanie Ryan of 93 O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Elston that night.

It’s alleged David Elston’s van was damaged on the night of August 29th 2021 in Listowel; he strongly suspected Seanie Ryan and Martin Keane were responsible.

Both men drove to Mr Elston’s house in Lisselton, and Garda Keith Maher came across this scene at about 2:30am on August 30th while on patrol.

He witnessed Mr Ryan hit Mr Elston with his car; Mr Ryan then took off towards Ballybunion.

The car was later found crashed; and Mr Ryan pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit bodily harm.

When Garda Donnacha Coakley arrived at the house, he saw Mr Elston had Martin Keane by the scruff of the neck with one hand, while holding a telescopic metal baton in the other.

He said Mr Elston was aggressive, but boastful, shouting he was going to kill Martin Keane, who was covered in blood.

Garda Maher told the court he has no doubt if they didn’t separate the men, Mr Elston would have killed Mr Keane.

Garda Gavin McDonald, who knew Martin Keane, didn’t recognise him due to the amount of blood on his face; he administered first aid.

Medical evidence read out in court detailed multiple facial fractures Martin Keane suffered, which required surgery.

David Elston denies the charges, claiming he acted in self-defence.