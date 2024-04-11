Court hears man “effectively admitted” crash that claimed Kerry man’s life was his fault

A man who has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a Kerry native allegedly sent texts to third parties on the same day as the collision where he admitted he had left the scene.

GAA commentator Paudie Palmer, who was originally from Templenoe, passed away in January 2023.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale House, Ballinhassig, Co Cork denies dangerous driving causing the death of 65-year-old Paudie Palmer at Dunkereen Cross, Innishannon Co Cork on December 29th, 2022.

Prosecution Barrister, Brendan Kelly, BL told a jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday that they would hear evidence that Bohdan Bezverkhyi (33) also allegedly “effectively admitted” in his messages to others that day that “it (the incident) was his fault.”

Mr Kelly said the Ukrainian national also indicated to gardai that he had been involved in a collision but had “panicked” and “left the scene.”

Mr Kelly told Judge Jonathan Dunphy and the jury of seven woman and five men that the evidence of the State will be that Mr Bezverkhyi was at a petrol station in Crossbarry in his car for several hours on the morning of the alleged offence having experienced a flat tyre.

Mr Kelly said the evidence will be that when the tyre was changed and replaced with a speed restricted space saver tyre the accused drove towards Dunkereen crossroads in Innishannon at about 9.50am on December 29th, 2022. He said that Colette Downey, who lives near Dunkereen Cross, said she was in the kitchen of her home when she heard a “revving engine.” She emerged from her house to find that a red Peugeot car driven by Mr Palmer was up against the embankment.

Mr Kelly said the emergency services were called and Mr Palmer was taken to hospital where he died on January 8th, 2023. The prosecution barrister emphasised that his outline of the case was not evidence in itself.

Mr Kelly said that jurors would hear evidence from Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, that Mr Palmer passed away from traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries due to a road traffic collision.

He said it would be the case of the State that Mr Bezverkhyi breached a stop sign resulting in a collision with the car driven by Mr Palmer. He said the accused had an unrestricted 150 metre view of traffic as he approached the crossroads.

The case continues today.