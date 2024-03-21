Court expected to hear bail applications for Kerry men charged in connection to State’s largest crystal meth seizure today

Bail applications for two Kerry men, charged in connection with the State's largest crystal meth seizure, are due to come before the High Court today.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee is accused of the possession of a controlled drug for sale or supply.

41-year-old James Leen, of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, faces two charges – possession of a controlled drug for sale or supply, and importation of a controlled drug.

Both men were initially remanded in custody at a special sitting of Tralee District Court on February 23rd.

The two men were refused bail during that sitting but applied for bail in the High Court.

Their bail applications were due to be heard in the High Court last Thursday, but the applications were adjourned, with defence and prosecution consent, for a week.

Their cases are listed to come before Mr Justice Michael McGrath today.