Advertisement
News

Court expected to hear bail applications for Kerry men charged in connection to State’s largest crystal meth seizure today

Mar 21, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrynews
Court expected to hear bail applications for Kerry men charged in connection to State’s largest crystal meth seizure today
Share this article

Bail applications for two Kerry men, charged in connection with the State's largest crystal meth seizure, are due to come before the High Court today.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee is accused of the possession of a controlled drug for sale or supply.

41-year-old James Leen, of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, faces two charges – possession of a controlled drug for sale or supply, and importation of a controlled drug.

Advertisement

Both men were initially remanded in custody at a special sitting of Tralee District Court on February 23rd.

The two men were refused bail during that sitting but applied for bail in the High Court.

Their bail applications were due to be heard in the High Court last Thursday, but the applications were adjourned, with defence and prosecution consent, for a week.

Advertisement

Their cases are listed to come before Mr Justice Michael McGrath today.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man missing from Dingle found safe and well
Advertisement
Road closed following mid-Kerry crash
18.6% increase in new cars in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Man missing from Dingle found safe and well
Road closed following mid-Kerry crash
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €5.2 million
18.6% increase in new cars in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus