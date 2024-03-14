Advertisement
Bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell adjourned for a week

Mar 14, 2024 13:37 By radiokerrynews
Bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell adjourned for a week
The bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell, two Kerry men charged over the country’s largest-ever crystal meth seizure, has been adjourned for a week by the High Court.

James Leen, aged 41 of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, faces two charges of drug importation at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, on October 16th, 2023, of methylamphetamine, known as crystal meth, and possession of the drug worth €13,000 or more at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October 27th, 2023, and February 12th last.

Forty-four year old businessman Nathan McDonnell,  a company director who runs the Ballyseedy Garden Centre, has been charged with possession of drugs worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at the garden centre between October 27th last and February 12th.

The District Court had heard customs officers discovered 543kg of crystal meth, with an estimated value of €32.8 million, when they inspected a container in the Port of Cork.

The two men were refused bail in February but were entitled to bring a fresh application to the High Court in Cloverhill, Dublin.

The matter was listed today before Mr Justice Paul Burns, but the application was adjourned, with defence and prosecution consent, until March 21st.

Earlier, the proceedings heard that the men may face additional charges and the Director of Public Prosecutions was required. They will also face their next District Court appearance on March 27th.

