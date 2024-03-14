Advertisement
News

Bail applications for Kerry men, charged in connection with State’s largest seizure of crystal meth, to be heard today

Mar 14, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Bail applications for Kerry men, charged in connection with State’s largest seizure of crystal meth, to be heard today
Share this article

Bail applications for two Kerry men, charged in connection with an almost €33 million crystal meth seizure, are due to be heard in the High Court today.

The applications for Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee and James Leen, of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel are both listed to come before the High Court today.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee is accused of the possession of a controlled drug for sale or supply.

Advertisement

41-year-old James Leen, of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, faces two charges – possession of a controlled drug for sale of supply, and importation of a controlled drug.

Both men were initially remanded in custody at a special sitting of Tralee District Court on February 23rd.

The state objected to bail at this initial hearing and Judge David Waters refused bail; both men have been remanded in custody in Cork and Portlaoise prisons since.

Advertisement

Bail can now only be granted for the men in the High Court.

Both men’s solicitors, Pádraig O’Connell, who is acting on behalf of Nathan McDonnell, and Pat Mann, who is acting on behalf of James Leen, confirmed that the bail applications are scheduled to be heard in the High Court today.

Mr McDonnell and Mr Leen both appeared before Tralee District Court via video link yesterday.

Advertisement

Nathan McDonnell’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, told the court he expects his client will be granted bail by the High Court today.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cllr John Francis Flynn will not contest next local elections
Advertisement
Council to fast-track new Fenit car park to offset temporary closure
Worst of the Orange Rain Alert to hit Kerry overnight
Advertisement

Recommended

Cllr John Francis Flynn will not contest next local elections
Council to fast-track new Fenit car park to offset temporary closure
Worst of the Orange Rain Alert to hit Kerry overnight
Kerry County Council to write to Department asking walk-in Community Welfare Clinics be reinstated
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus