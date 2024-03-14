Bail applications for Kerry men, charged in connection with State’s largest seizure of crystal meth, to be heard today

Bail applications for two Kerry men, charged in connection with an almost €33 million crystal meth seizure, are due to be heard in the High Court today.

The applications for Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee and James Leen, of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel are both listed to come before the High Court today.

44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee is accused of the possession of a controlled drug for sale or supply.

41-year-old James Leen, of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, faces two charges – possession of a controlled drug for sale of supply, and importation of a controlled drug.

Both men were initially remanded in custody at a special sitting of Tralee District Court on February 23rd.

The state objected to bail at this initial hearing and Judge David Waters refused bail; both men have been remanded in custody in Cork and Portlaoise prisons since.

Bail can now only be granted for the men in the High Court.

Both men’s solicitors, Pádraig O’Connell, who is acting on behalf of Nathan McDonnell, and Pat Mann, who is acting on behalf of James Leen, confirmed that the bail applications are scheduled to be heard in the High Court today.

Mr McDonnell and Mr Leen both appeared before Tralee District Court via video link yesterday.

Nathan McDonnell’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, told the court he expects his client will be granted bail by the High Court today.