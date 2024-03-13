Solicitor of man facing crystal meth charges says he expects his client to be granted high court bail

The solicitor of a Kerry man facing charges in relation to the over €30 million seizure of crystal meth, says he expects his client to be granted bail tomorrow.

Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and James Leen of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning via video-link.

41-year-old James Leen, is charged with possession of a controlled drug, namely crystal meth, for sale or supply, and importation of the same drug.

He appeared at this morning’s sitting of Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison.

Sergeant Chris Manton said the book of evidence is not yet available and sought a further remand on the matter.

Mr Leen’s solicitor Pat Mann told the court he expects a bail application to be heard before the high court tomorrow.

43-year-old Nathan McDonnell appeared before the court via video link from Portlaoise Prison.

He's charged with possession of crystal meth, for sale or supply at Ballyseedy in Tralee.

Mr McDonnell, dressed in a cream top and grey tracksuit pants, confirmed he could see and hear the court, as he took notes on an A4 copybook.

Judge David Waters was told that the book of evidence is not yet available in this case.

Mr McDonnell’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, told the court that a bail application is due before the high court tomorrow and he expects Mr McDonnell will be granted bail.

Judge Waters further remanded both men in custody in their respective prisons, to appear before Tralee District Court on March 27th, via video-link.