Advertisement
News

Solicitor of man facing crystal meth charges says he expects his client to be granted high court bail

Mar 13, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Solicitor of man facing crystal meth charges says he expects his client to be granted high court bail
Share this article

The solicitor of a Kerry man facing charges in relation to the over €30 million seizure of crystal meth, says he expects his client to be granted bail tomorrow.

Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and James Leen of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning via video-link.

41-year-old James Leen, is charged with possession of a controlled drug, namely crystal meth, for sale or supply, and importation of the same drug.

Advertisement

He appeared at this morning’s sitting of Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison.

Sergeant Chris Manton said the book of evidence is not yet available and sought a further remand on the matter.

Mr Leen’s solicitor Pat Mann told the court he expects a bail application to be heard before the high court tomorrow.

Advertisement

43-year-old Nathan McDonnell appeared before the court via video link from Portlaoise Prison.

He's charged with possession of crystal meth, for sale or supply at Ballyseedy in Tralee.

Mr McDonnell, dressed in a cream top and grey tracksuit pants, confirmed he could see and hear the court, as he took notes on an A4 copybook.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters was told that the book of evidence is not yet available in this case.

Mr McDonnell’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, told the court that a bail application is due before the high court tomorrow and he expects Mr McDonnell will be granted bail.

Judge Waters further remanded both men in custody in their respective prisons, to appear before Tralee District Court on March 27th, via video-link.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council monitoring flood-prone areas during Orange warning
Advertisement
Kerry County Council not told any buildings it assessed for Ukraine refurbishment scheme have been approved
Council called on to develop serviced sites to ensure house can be built around Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Cork Airport set for its busiest day this year
Kerry Ambassador Programme attracts €2.9m worth of business to the county
Kerry County Council not told any buildings it assessed for Ukraine refurbishment scheme have been approved
Coastal communities facing severe consequences due to rising sea temperatures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus